Head-To-Head Comparison: Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) versus Its Competitors

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) is one of 43 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Crescent Capital BDC to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Dividends

Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.6% and pay out 94.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million N/A 5.47 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 4.51

Crescent Capital BDC’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors 75 121 105 2 2.11

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 43.99%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

