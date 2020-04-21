Head-To-Head Analysis: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 7.43% 37.33% 8.71% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 4.34% 1.15%

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 2.76 $33.34 million $0.65 10.95 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verra Mobility and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 7 0 2.88 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 105.55%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

