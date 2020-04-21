Head to Head Analysis: Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) vs. The Competition

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNPR) is one of 610 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Monopar Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -60.03% -55.57% Monopar Therapeutics Competitors -2,381.55% -221.85% -31.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Monopar Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics Competitors 6448 17537 34090 1358 2.51

Monopar Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 417.24%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 45.57%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A -$4.22 million -18.04 Monopar Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $267.74 million 0.32

Monopar Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Monopar Therapeutics. Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics competitors beat Monopar Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer. The company has a collaboration with Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

