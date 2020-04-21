HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.95.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

