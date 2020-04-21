Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.05.

HAS stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.61. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after buying an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

