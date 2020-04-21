Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 6,130 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.39. 88,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

