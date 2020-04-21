Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 325 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.86. The stock had a trading volume of 350,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,299. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

