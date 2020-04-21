Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 27,209 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 49.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,209 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Waters by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.55. 262,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.17. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.