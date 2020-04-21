Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. 4,718,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002,055. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.