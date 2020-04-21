Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 13,289 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 4.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Fastenal worth $21,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,016. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

