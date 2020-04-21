Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 4.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,335,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

