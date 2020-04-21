Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises 1.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Donaldson worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

