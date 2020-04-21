Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases 1,290 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,880,092.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.44. 642,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,139. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.