Harvey Investment Co. LLC Makes New $5.51 Million Investment in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock comprises 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 351,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,440. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wood & Company downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.83.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

