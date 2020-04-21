Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 183,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

