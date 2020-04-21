Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $45.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,221.30. 115,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The stock has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

