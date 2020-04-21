Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $16.81 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,460 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of Sensata Technologies worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,857,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 149,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,640,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 814,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Shares of ST traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,527. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.