Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $13.01 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for 2.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.89. 18,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

