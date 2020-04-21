Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.7% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

