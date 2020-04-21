Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1,045.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 194.0% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.2% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.81.

APH stock traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,944. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

