Harvey Investment Co. LLC Acquires 3,100 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,504,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 735.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 231,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,414,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $118.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 120,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

