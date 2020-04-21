Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,080,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 65,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,644. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.04%.

