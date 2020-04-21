Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,787 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,573. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

