Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.62. 8,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,260. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

