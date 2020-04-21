Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 5,387 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.14. 13,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

