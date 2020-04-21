Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 340 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $45.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,221.30. 115,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.12. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

