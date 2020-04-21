Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 2,732 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up approximately 1.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $8.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.94. 82,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,752. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $151.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average is $113.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

