Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 18,505 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,505 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 4,907.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LABU traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. 41,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

