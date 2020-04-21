Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 17,472 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,738,758. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

