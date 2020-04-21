Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,627 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.86. 4,686,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,877,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.25. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5965 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

