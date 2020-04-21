Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 1,621,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,011. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.