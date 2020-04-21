Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.72. 11,023,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,050,612. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

