Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.17. The company had a trading volume of 775,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,622. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day moving average of $159.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

