Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $13.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,929. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $331.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average is $213.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

