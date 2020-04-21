Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $874,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,067 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $11.27 on Tuesday, reaching $300.81. 208,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,447. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.22 and a 200 day moving average of $300.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

