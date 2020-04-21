Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $383,000 in Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of -4.89. Allied Healthcare Products Inc has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

