Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $353,000 in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.37.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LH traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $147.10. 95,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,851. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average of $165.34. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

