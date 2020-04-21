Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

IVE stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.89. 119,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,360. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

