Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $864,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,036 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 9,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,379. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.