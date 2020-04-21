Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 209.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,046,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 873,260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 804,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19,837.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 532,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 529,654 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 91,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of UPRO traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 697,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534,354. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.