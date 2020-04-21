Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

