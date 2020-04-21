Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

FB stock traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.72. 13,937,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.17. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $485.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

