Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOTL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,799. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.