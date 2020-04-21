Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

BATS REGL traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,679 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

