Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 49,779 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Separately, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director Charles D. Montgomery sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $178,670.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $386,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,670.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 63,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,500. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.