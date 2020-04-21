Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,100 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,212. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.28. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.69.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

