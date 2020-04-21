Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,325 Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,162,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $12,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $6,287,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $513,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIR traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

