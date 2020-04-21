Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 29,558 Shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) by 581.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.48% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter.

NAIL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 36,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $98.55.

