Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 564,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 440,388 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 62,831 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 309,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 827,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

