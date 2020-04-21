Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.
NYSE:HMY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.54.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
