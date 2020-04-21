Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE:HMY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,968,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

